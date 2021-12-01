How to get the Sackboy costume in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

PlayStation’s adorable mascot Sackboy is now being cosplayed by the beans in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but you’ll have to complete a set of ten challenges to get his costume. Here’s how to do it.

From now until December 5, you can complete challenges in this limited-time LittleBigPlanet-themed event. It’s similar to how we received Clank earlier this year. If you press R1 on the main menu, you’ll see the challenges and rewards laid out in front of you. The rewards include:

Knitted Knight title at 100 points

The sack pattern at 200 points

Sackboy interface at 400 points

Sackboy bottom at 600 points

Sackboy top at 800 points

Sackboy theatric dance at 1000 points

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you complete all the challenges that the developer Mediatonic has given you, you’ll get the Sackboy costume for free. However, it won’t be easy. Each challenge finished will give you 100 points. Finish the objectives below:

Grab five players in Party Promenade in Fall Guys Fiesta.

Play five Hunt Rounds in Fall Guys Fiesta.

Reach round 3 in Fall Guys Fiesta.

Earn at least a silver medal in Fall Guys Fiesta.

Earn at least a gold medal in Fall Guys Fiesta.

Grab five players in the mini-game Full Tilt in Fall Guys Fiesta.

Play 10 Hunt Rounds in Fall Guys Fiesta.

Reach round 3 in Fall Guys Fiesta eight times.

Earn eight silver medals in Fall Guys Fiesta

Earn three gold medals in Fall Guys Fiesta

After finishing all of these challenges, you’ll receive all the parts you’ll need to make your bean a cute burlap Sackboy. You only have a few days to fulfill this task so get to it.