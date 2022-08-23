How to get the Season of Plunder Season Pass in Destiny 2

The Season of Plunder has arrived in Destiny 2. This will be Season 18 in the series, featuring a brand new Battle Pass for you to earn gear, alongside this season’s exotic, exclusive armor, resources, and much more. At the beginning of the season, you have the chance to purchase the Season Pass for the Season of Plunder, making it easier to unlock many of these items. There is a free version available to everyone and a premium one. This guide covers how to get the Season of the Plunder Season Pass in Destiny 2.

Where to buy the Season of the Plunder Season Pass

It is not required to purchase the premium version of the Season Pass to access content for the Season of the Plunder. However, it does make it easier to level your Battle Pass when completing bounties, quests, or various activities available throughout the season in Destiny 2. The cost of the Season of the Plunder Season Pass will remain the same at 1,000 Silver, which equates to $9.99. You can buy Silver in the in-game store, or you can visit the marketplace of your preferred platform to grab them. We recommend having this Silver on your account and then using it when you arrive in-game.

After purchasing the Season Pass, the season’s exotic will automatically make its way into your armory. You can freely use it at any time, allowing you to test it against other foes or players you battle in the Crucible and Gambit matches.

There will be plenty of rewards waiting for you as you progress through the Season of the Plunder Battle Pass. You will spend the next several weeks working through these levels alongside your friends and other Guardians as we progress towards the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall.