How to get the secret ending in Far Cry 6

Much like Far Cry 4 and 5, Far Cry 6 has a secret ending that you can access early on in the game. However, unlike the previous entries, you need to put a little more work in than staying on the rooftop and waiting for the soldiers to find you. This guide covers how to find the secret ending in Far Cry 6.

How to get the secret ending

To reach the secret ending in Far Cry 6, you need to complete the opening quest. After Julio is killed by Anton Castillo, Clara will give Dani the keys to a boat. You’re meant to go and talk to Juan, but if you get in the boat and drive off in the opposite direction, Dani declares that this isn’t her fight. The screen will then fade to black, and you’ll see Dani in a very different setting.

In this ending, Dani sails off to America and has established a life for herself in Miami three months after the events on Yara. The radio will then chime in to inform you that Clara has killed Castillo and taken control of Yara.

While it’s a nice easter egg, we don’t recommend trying to get this ending on your first playthrough. Far Cry 6 doesn’t have manual save slots, so you may have to repeat the game’s opening hours if you want to continue and see all Far Cry 6 has to offer.