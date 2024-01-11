The Awakened King is the first Remnant 2 DLC, and it brought a new map, a new archetype, and a bunch of mouth-watering loot to get your hands on.

The Sinister Totem is one such item. This amulet focuses heavily on buffs and debuffs, which makes it ideal for the Ritualist Archetype. With the right setup, you can get the Sinister Ritualist build, which focuses on inflicting even more negative status ailments in your enemies while stacking on buffs for yourself. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Sinister Totem in Remnant 2 and the best loadout to get the Sinister Build.

How to Find The Sinister Totem in Remnant 2

The Sinister Totem spawns in Yaesha as floor loot in Remnant 2.

Because it’s completely up to chance, you’ll just have to explore dungeons until you run into it. I found it in The Forbidden Grove in Yaesha, but it could be somewhere else for you.

Keep in mind that this is a The Awakened King DLC exclusive item, which means you won’t be able to get the Sinister Totem if you don’t own the DLC.

A good way to increase your chances is to take advantage of the Fortune Hunter skill in the Explorer archetype, which lets you sense and reveal special items in proximity for 60 seconds. I know you love your Ritualist build, but just switch to Explorer for a bit to get the Sinister Totem in Remnant 2 and then go back to your usual archetype.

Alternatively, if you’re not against using World Analyzers, Remnant 2 player and developer Razzmatazzz designed a Remnant World Analyzer that works for Remnant 2. You can use it to quickly scan if the Sinister Totem has spawned in your world or, if it’s not if you should reroll and try again.

The Sinister Totem is an amulet that gives enemies a negative status effect and increases status damage by 1% for 15 seconds. It can stack up to 50 times.

How to Get the Sinister Ritualist Build in Remnant 2

The Sinister Totem works excellent with the Ritualist build from Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC, which you can get with the following items:

Sparkfire Shotgun

Rupture Cannon Handgun

Ritualistic Scythe

Sinister Totem

Red Ring of Death

Tranquil Heart Relic

Ahanae Crystal Ring

Shadow of Mysery Ring

Band of the Fanatic Ring

The Sinister Ritualist build in Remnant 2 can get +50% damage and has the potential to completely annihilate any enemy in solo mode, including The One True King.