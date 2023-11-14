Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC allows you to fight against the One True King of Losomn. While exploring this new area, there’s a chance for you to unlock the Ritualist Archetype, a new class to add to your arsenal.

Like other classes in Remnant 2, the Ritualist Archetype requires a special item for you to find. After you find it, it’s time to return to Ward 13 to add it to your character, and you can unleash your character’s devastating powers against your foes. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2.

Where To Unlock the Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to unlock the Ritualist Archetype is to track down an item called the Ragged Poppet. It appears in a specific spot while exploring the Forlorn Coast, the first region you can visit when playing The Awakened King‘s region of Losomn in Remnant 2. However, you won’t be able to get to it unless you reach the docks adjacent to the sewers. You’ll know you’re in the correct area when you see a small connection of boats in the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the boats in the harbor, jump through them and look for a path beneath the wooden shacks. This should lead you onto a pathway towards a cave. The cave will be closer to the northwest part of the map, and you should only be able to reach this area by following these boats in Remnant 2. Your character will have to do a bit of jump, and it’s easy to fall between them and have to start over. It was easier for me to grab a nearby checkpoint in case this happened and then start over from a closer respawn location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the small cave should be a pig at the center of a small ritual circle, and a witch performing the ritual. I had my dog with me while playing as the Handled on my Remnant 2 character, and I didn’t have to wait long for them to interrupt the ritual. After dispatching these two, the Ragged Poppet will be in the back of the cave. The final step is to take this to Ward 13 and unlock the Ritualist Archetype on your character, allowing you to use this unique class in other biomes.