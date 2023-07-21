Remnant 2: How to Solve Great Water Harp in The Forbidden Grove

Yaesha is full of mysteries for you to unlock in Remnant 2. It’s one of the many worlds you’ll discover as you progress through the game and travel through the crystals. When you reach The Forbidden Grove in Yaesha, there is a music box you need to solve, also known as the Water Harp.

The Water Harp is a musical instrument that was used against the Ravager, the destructive beast that causes a large amount of death on Yaesha. If you want to face off against this creature, solving the Water Harp is a critical component of it. Here’s what you need to know about solving The Water Harp and progressing to the end of Yaesha in Remnant 2.

Where to Find The Great Water Harp in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find the Great Water Harp as you make your way through Yaesha and progress further into Remnant 2. You’ll encounter it close to The Forbidden Grove’s center before you enter the Faithless Thicket. You can find it around the Water Harp, near the Pan Flautist, who will ask that you defeat the Ravager, the beast on the other side of the ravine.

Initially, when you find The Water Harp, the device won’t work properly in Remnant 2. When you look at the device, to the left of it is a wire that won’t be moving, which means it’s not operating. If you want to get the Water Harp to work, you need to activate it, which you can reach by going through the Faithless Thicket and returning to the Forbidden Grove.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this entrance on the right side of the map in the Faithless Thicket, which leads to a shortcut that you create back to the room with the checkpoint crystal in Remnant 2. When you enter the Faithless Thicket from The Forbidden Grove, close from the Water Harp, keep to the right, take the first right turn, and then proceed down. You’ll arrive behind the locked door, and there should be a lever activating the Water Harp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve activated the Water Harp and the water wheel is turning, it’s time to solve the puzzle and turn it on. I encourage you to do this as the last thing you do while in this world, Yaesha. It’s far better to explore the entire region and make this the last thing you complete, but you can do this at any time, based on how you want to play Remnant 2.

The Great Water Harp Solution in Remnant 2 – How to Solve the Music Box

When you return to the Great Water Harp, there are several symbols and notes. Before you worry about this part of the puzzle, I recommend returning to the room with the crystal and reading the book that’s on the table. There, you’ll be able to read about the construction of the Great Water Harp in Remnant 2, and the first page shows the notes that you need to care about for this puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These notes are the same ones on the wheel of the Great Water Harp. Take a screenshot of these symbols, and then return to the harp. Now, you need to pull the pegs up on the Wheel to solve the puzzle and create a bridge to reach the World Boss on Yaesha in Remnant 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you approach the Great Water Harp, start at the top, and input the notes as you see them. However, the lines next to the notes will be a space, so you skip that line, and pull the peg up on the next row, which can be a bit confusing. Based on the pattern I had for my Great Water Harp, here’s the order I had it.

Row 1: Note

Row 2: Space

Row 3: Note

Row 4: Space

Row 5: Note

Row 6: Note

Row 7: Note

Row 8: Space

After you’ve completed this in your Remnant 2 game, move away from the Great Water Harp, and activate the lever next to it. The notes should go up, and start playing. If you’ve activated the water wheel on the other side of the closed door, the notes should continue to play for an extended period of time, and a bridge will reveal itself, allowing you to reach the final area, where the Ravager is waiting for you in Remannt 2.