How to get the Snake Stick legendary scythe in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you want to surround yourself with companions that will bow to your every command then you might want to get the Snake Stick. This powerful scythe summons a hydra companion each time you hit an enemy with a melee attack. These hydras each last for six seconds and shoot nearby enemies. Combine this power with items that increase your companion damage and you will soon have an army that can take out enemies for you. This is how you can get the Snake Stick legendary scythe in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This weapon, like many of the other legendary items in the Wonderlands, is considered to be a world drop. World drop items are able to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and anything else that can drop loot in the game. This makes finding this weapon pretty difficult. Luckily, there is a way you can narrow down how many other items can drop for you.

Before you go hunting for legendary items, you will want to increase your Loot Luck. To increase this stat, you will want to find the Luck Dice scattered around the different maps that make up the Wonderlands. You can also boost your Loot Luck by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. Once you are comfortable with your Loot Luck stat, you will want to enter the Chaos Chamber. This is unlocked by completing the game. When farming for items in the Chaos Chamber, you want to start off by doing an extended run. This will allow you to collect more crystals during your run than the other modes. After collecting the crystals, spend them on the melee weapon rabbit statue at the end of your run. This will give you the highest chance of obtaining the Snake Stick.