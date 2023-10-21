Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has plenty of collectibles and trophies for players to earn during their web-swinging adventure, with one involving using the Web Wings to make a particularly long flight that some players might find a bit tricky.

To help you nab this Trophy, we’ve put together this guide with details on how to get the Soar Trophy in Spider-Man 2, including where to start and the path you should take to ensure you get it with ease.

A Few Things Before You Start

For this Trophy, you will need to know a few things before attempting it to save you some time. For one, the description of the Trophy reads, “Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)” So, to complete this Trophy, you cannot use any other traversal skills, including Web Zips or Jumps; you will need to use the wings and make good use of Wind Tunnels.

Also, it is worth having an upgrade or two in the Taversal Suit Tech since some will help improve your Web Wings, including Amazing Wings, which lets you glide longer, and Spectacular Wings, for increased turn speed for better handling. They aren’t required but can help you out quite a bit.

How To Get The Soar Trophy In Spider-Man 2

For starters, you’ll want to get as close to the top right edge of the Financial District as possible so you have less distance you need to cover, which will make this an easier journey; in my case, I started in the location in the image above. If you want the extra height, there is a slightly taller building behind this area, though this will mean you have further to go.

From here, jump as high as you can with a boosted jump, activate your wings as soon as you can, and begin to glide in a northeastern direction into Chinatown. From here, you should be able to see a wind tunnel like the image above; if not, use R3 to highlight any nearby, and you should see it more clearly. Glide into the tunnel and follow it through to the end, which will take you to the open waters between the two areas of the map.

From here, you will be out in the open and might be unsure what to do next, but don’t panic; there are multiple wind tunnels here; you just need to make sure you catch the right one. In this case, you will want to get the wind tunnel at the higher elevation, which we have highlighted in the image below.

You can also use R3 again here to make sure you can see them clearly. This is a bit of a tight squeeze to get into this tunnel, so be sure to get some height after leaving the first wind tunnel to ensure you can reach it.

Once you have gotten into this second tunnel, ride it out, and you will find yourself in the Astoria district, and you’ll have unlocked the Trophy!