How To Unlock and Use Web Wings In Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers players a ton of new skills and a bigger version of New York which we haven’t seen in a Spider-Man game before, and to help explore this new and improved version of the city, players can use the new Web Wings feature to glide across the streets of New York.

Naturally, players may be wondering how to unlock and use this new ability, so we’ve put together this guide with all the details on how to unlock and use the Web Wings in Spider-Man 2.

When Do You Unlock and Use Web Wings in Spider-Man 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, there is no need to do anything complicated or additional missions to unlock the Web Wings since you will get them during the opening mission of the main story. Once you have them, both versions of Spider-Man can use them whenever they want and on every suit, and you should make good use of them, not only because they look cool, but because they make getting around the city much more fun and easier, especially when crossing large areas or water.

To use the Web Wings, press the triangle button while you are swinging around or in free fall, and you will deploy the wings and begin gliding. You can control your direction using the left analog stick and dive down and up to help build speed and height, similarly to how you would with web swinging. You can also use the Web-Zip move to give yourself a boost and keep yourself going if you find yourself slowing down or losing altitude.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of that, you can find wind tunnels all around the city, which you can glide into and pick up a lot of speed while retaining altitude or boost you up into the air, so you can keep gliding all you like. You can see these by the wind effects found over roads, or by scanning an area with R3, highlighting the tunnels in green.

Upgrades for the Web Wings

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the Web Wings are pretty good by default, they have several upgrades that improve their capabilities, which can be unlocked in the Traversal section of the Suit Tech tab. The upgrades are as follows: