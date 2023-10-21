Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Best Early Skills to Unlock (Shared, Peter, & Miles)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a lot more content and features than its previous titles, including more suits to find and skills for players to use and unlock as they play. Unlike the first game, you now have multiple skill trees for both the Peter Parker and Miles Morales versions of the web-swinging hero.

To help you pick up the most useful and worthwhile skill early in the game, we’ve put together this guide with details on what early skills you should get in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Review – A Brilliant Superhero Adventure

Shared Spider-Man Skills

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we have listed the shared skills we think you should unlock as soon as possible, as they will provide the biggest help in both combat and traversal. These shared skills are for both Peter and Miles and come from the shared skill tree.

Skill Description Combo Resupply This skill gives you a chance to get a free gadget use after finishing a 4-hit combo, and with how much you will be using gadgets, this is a no-brainer. Web Whip This skill allows you to disarm an opponent by holding Triangle and pressing R1. Doing so will also whip the weapon back at the opponent with some force so that you can do some damage too, and any chance to disarm an enemy is always worthwhile. Air Swap This allows you to swap positions and get behind an airborne enemy by pressing a circle, letting you continue your air combo, which you will likely be doing a lot, so having a way to keep that going and reduce your time on the group is a worthwhile choice. Perfect Dodge This passive upgrade will recharge your abilities a little whenever you pull off a perfect dodge, which is done when you perform a dodge at the last second and shoot web at the enemy. Web Throw This skill allows you to throw enemies that are webbed up, electrified, or Venom-Stunned by holding Triangle, and trust us, you will be webbing and wanting to throw enemies a lot, so this is a great option. Bounce Up This skill will have you hold Triangle in the air to throw an enemy down with force to have them bounce back off the ground, giving you a chance to keep your air combo going, which, like Air Swap, is a worthwhile skill to get sooner rather than later. Corner Tether By holding Circle and using the left analog stick, you can zip around a building and make traversal a little easier. KO Recharge This skill is a little later in the skill tree, but it is a good one to mention. This recharges your abilities slightly when you KO, stealth takedown, or finisher, and any way to get more of your powerful abilities is a must. Heavy Lifting Like KO Recharge, this comes a little later but still should be picked up when you can. This allows you to throw Brute enemies who are webbed up, electrified, and Venom-stunned, and they can be thrown around with Directional Web Yanks.

Peter Spider-Man Skills

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the skills we think you should unlock as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in the early game. Unlike the shared skill tree, there are fewer options here, so it’s only a few skills to worry about.

Skill Description Spider Rush This skill sees Peter fly forward toward enemies and damage everyone in his path, which is done by holding L1 and pressing Triangle. Later, this can be upgraded to make a tornado to pull enemies in and web up the first few you hit, making this a great skill to grab early in the game. Spider Shock By pressing L1 and Circle, this skill will shoot electrified webs into several enemies and stun them, making them vulnerable to attack and preventing them from attack.

Miles Spider-Man Skills

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, these are the skills we recommend for Mile’s Spider-Man, and like Peter’s, it’s a smaller list than the shared skill tree, so you only need to worry about a few choice skills here.