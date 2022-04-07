How to get the Spellblade in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Unleash your inner wizard with the stereotypical Spellblade. This star on a stick is a fantastic melee weapon if you are interested in a magic build. The reason for this is the weapon’s special ability. Hitting an enemy with a melee attack from this weapon increases your Spell Critical Chance by a massive 80% for six seconds. Along with that, melee attacks also restore 5.0% of your Action Skill Cooldown, but it can also roll with spell cooldown instead. Here is how you can get the Spellblade in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few ways you can obtain this weapon. The most efficient way of obtaining this weapon is by farming for it. To farm for this weapon, you will need to wait until you have completed a good portion of the campaign and reached Karnok’s Wall. In this area, you will have the mission called Son of a Witch where you will be helping Wastard. Complete this quest and you will fight Wastard at the end in a boss fight. You can farm Wastard afterward for a chance to obtain this weapon.

The other way that you can farm for this weapon is by completing the Chaos Chamber. While there is a chance that you can get this weapon from any source, you have a greater chance of obtaining it from the rabbit statues at the end of your Chaos Chamber run. Using the rabbit statues costs 500 crystals, but there is a rabbit dedicated to giving out melee weapons which will increase your chances of obtaining this legendary. As always, make sure to increase your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice or by completing the Shrine of Aaron G before farming for any legendary items.