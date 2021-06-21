How to get the Squeezy Life Spray in Fortnite

Who doesn’t love free stuff? There is a new Spray up for grabs in Fortnite, allowing you to express your love for orange flavored drinks, perfect for the summer months.

To get the Squeezy Life Spray in Fornite, you will need to redeem the specific code that you can find below on the Fortnite code redemption page.

8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ

How to redeem a code

To redeem a code, you can just go to the Redeem page on the Epic Games website. After you have logged in, you will see a box below the message “Redeem your reward”. Type your code in there, then hit the redeem button. Type in the code exactly as you see it above, but you can ignore the dashes between the different sequences of letters and numbers.

If you entered the code correctly, the next page will show you the item the code gets you, and give you the option to activate it on your account. Click the activate button, and the item will be waiting for you the next time you log in to the game. Just check your Locker to find the new item, or claim it after it appears upon your next log-in.

If you have any issues redeeming your code, be sure to head to the Fortnite Support Center, where you should be able to find help for any issues that you are experiencing.