How to get the Sword of Milos in Elden Ring

The Sword of Milos is a powerful weapon that can wreak havoc on enemies who are not prepared for it. This weapon is the signature sword of the Dung Eater and inflicts heavy blood loss on those who get hit by it. Getting your hands on this weapon isn’t extremely difficult, but it will take some time. Here is how you can get your hands on the Sword of Milos in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you first need to make your way into the Capital City. This is done by obtaining at least two Great Runes and defeating the boss that protects the city entrance. Before the city, you can obtain Great Runes from Rennala, Rykard, Radahn, and Godrick. Once you have two, make your way to the city and defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel boss to gain access.

Once you reach the city, go through until you go down the first elevator. In the next room, head up the ladder and go up the stairs to find a dead body on a chair with a Seedbed Curse on it. Take the Seedbed Curse to the Dung Eater in Roundtable Hold, and he will give you the key to free his body. Once he does, go to the sewers of the Capital City via the well under the dragon statue.

In the sewers, go past the Fell enemies and jump down through the grate. Run forward and take a left past all of the giant flower enemies. Climb the ladder at the end. At the top, run over to the cell and unlock it. You can get the Sword of Milos here if you want by killing the Dung Eater. He is far more difficult to beat in this location. After freeing him, the Dung Eater will leave a message for you in Roundtable Hold that says to meet him at the moat. Go to the moat next to the city, and he will invade you. Defeat him here to obtain the sword as well.