There are multiple minions you can find throughout your adventures in Final Fantasy XIV. Some of them are easier than others to obtain, where you might be able to find them by completing Main Story Quests (MSQ), dungeons, trials, or on Retainer missions. The Teacup Kapikulu is one of the several minions you can find by playing the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Teacup Kapikulu minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way to obtain this minion is by completing Alzadaal’s Legacy. You can unlock Alzadaal’s Legacy by completing the Endwalker MSQ quests in the expansion. Following this completion, you’ll be able to progress into the Newfound Adventure MSQs for update 6.1. These take place after Endwalker and give the Warrior of Light a mission of exploring the world as a traditional adventurer after being known as the Hero of Eorzea. As you progress through the Newfound Adventure MSQs, you’ll unlock Alzadaal’s Legacy.

By the end of the dungeon, there’s a chance of the Teacup Kapikulu dropping after completing this adventure. Although it might drop for your party, you’ll still need to compete with the other players who also want to grab this minion, and you’ll need to have superior rolls to them. If you miss out on this minion, you’ll need to rerun the dungeon. We recommend doing it with real players rather than NPCs, as playing with players gives you the best chance of obtaining the greatest amount of loot.