The Touch of Malice Scout Rifle has returned to Destiny 2. The Bungie team has brought it back from the first Destiny game, giving players the chance to add it to their exotic collection. It will be challenging to acquire it, and there will be quite a bit of luck involved, but it will be worth it for players to grab it and add it to their arsenal. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Touch of Malice exotic in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Touch of Malice exotic in Destiny 2

The Touch of Malice exotic will only be available in the King’s Fall raid. You must make your way through the entire raid and defeat Oryx. The Touch of Malice has a chance to drop after defeating the Taken King, which means you will need to complete this encounter with a fireteam and endure the many challenges awaiting you aboard Oryx’s ship.

There is no way to narrow down or increase your chances of receiving this exotic. You must make your way through this raid and continue trying until it drops. This is a drop from Oryx, meaning you must work through the entire encounter before this exotic appear. We encourage all players to try their hand at completing this raid as it is a wonderful encounter from Destiny, with updated mechanics to make it an enjoyable, albeit grueling, trial for you to coordinate with a Fireteam and make it towards the end.

The Touch of Malice drops with Polygonal Rifling in the barrel, Flared Magwell in the magazine, the Charged with Blight trait, and the Hand-Laid stock as the stock.

The Charged with Blight trait has it, so precision hits drain combatants’ life force and charge up a ball of darkness. You can unleash this attack as a blight projectile, shrouding combatants in darkness and temporarily blinding them. The exotic scout rifle also comes with the Intrinsic Trait called Touch of Malice, where the final round in the magazine deals bonus damage, drawing from the user’s life force, and then regenerates itself. By rapidly defeating three targets, you can restore your health.