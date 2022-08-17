Vehicles are one of the more interesting parts of Tower of Fantasy. There are quite a few that you can get. Some of these vehicles are unlocked as part of the story, some are available as bonuses, and some need to be crafted. The Unicorn vehicle is one of the ones that you need to collect the parts for in order to build it. There are four parts for you to find. This guide will show you how to get the Unicorn Bionic Frame.

How to get the Unicorn Bionic Frame in Tower of Fantasy

Of all the Unicorn vehicle pieces, the Bionic Frame might be the most annoying to obtain. This is because it involves stealth, cunning, and a little bit of breaking and entering. Before you can get access to this piece of the Unicorn vehicle, you need to progress through the game enough to reach the Warren region. This is the snow region in the northeast corner of the land mass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have access to this area, make your way to the Southern Naa Fjords Spacerift that is marked on the map above. From there, head north across the water to the large structure off in the distance. Once there, climb to the top of it. You will find a door at the top that requires a code. The code for the door is 7092.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, you will see multiple Aidan Zealots and drones. Take the path around the drones and avoid getting caught. If you get caught, you will be thrown out of the area. Make your way through the building and you will eventually come across a staircase.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go down the stairs and continue along the path. Search all of the hallways and avoid getting detected by the enemies. You will find a Special Supply Pod that is gold. Open it to get the Unicorn Bionic Frame.