There are a lot of interesting-looking vehicles for you to unlock in Tower of Fantasy. One of these vehicles stands out among the rest. The reason for this is that it is a Unicorn. That’s right. If you do the right set of actions and obtain all the necessary items, you can build yourself a Unicorn vehicle to ride around on. This guide will detail how to obtain the Unicorn Power Core in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get the Unicorn Power Core in Tower of Fantasy

To obtain the Unicorn Power Core, you will need to complete a few steps. First, you will need to make a Fiddlehead Pie. To do this, you need to get your hands on Brown Rice and Fiddlehead. Brown Rice can be found across the Navia region in grasslands and Fiddlehead can be found near factories in the Banges region. You will need at least two of each to make the Fiddlehead Pie.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have made the Fiddlehead pie, go to the Miner’s Camp in the Crown region. Search around the area to find a large, purple crystal-like structure against a cliff wall. Next to this crystal, you will find an item called Shiny Residue. Pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With both items on hand, make your way to where Stoker is. He can be found around the Miner’s Camp where the large bones are in the water. Climb the pipes near the bones and you will find a slit in the metal that you can go through. There is also a sign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Stoker and give him the Shiny Residue you obtained. He will request a Fiddlehead Pie. Give him the pie as well and he will give you the Ore Extract in return. Take the Ore Extract back to where you got the Shiny Residue. In front of the large crystal is three machines.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to activate the machines and set them to the correct gears. The gears are marked in the image above. The farthest one in the picture is set to gear 3, the center one is set to gear 1, and the closest machine is set to gear 2. Setting the machines to the correct gears will make them blast open the large crystal. Interact with the heap that breaks off to obtain the Unicorn Power Core.