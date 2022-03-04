How to get the Weathered Dagger in Elden Ring

The Weathered Dagger is a key item you can receive in Elden Ring. You’ll receive it from Fia after she’s held you, and you choose to ask her for a favor in her dialogue options. Getting this to happen is tricky, though, and you’ll have to do a few things first. In this guide, we cover how you can get the Weathered Dagger in Elden Ring.

You’ll have to work your way through the regions and unlock the Atlus Plateau. You can do this by using the Grand Lift of Dectus, to the north of Liurnia. You’ll need to find the two halves of the medallion to unlock it. One half is at Fort Haight, to the southeast of the Mistwoods region in Limgrave, and the other is in Fort Faroth, to the southeast of Dragon’s Barrow. Once you have both halves, return to the Grand Lift of Dectus and offer them to the statues, activating the lift.

Now, you can return to Fia at any time and ask for another hug. After doing so, you’ll unlock a piece of dialogue with her and she’ll bestow to you the Weathered Dagger. She’ll ask that you give it to the rightful owner, who is not too far away from your current position.