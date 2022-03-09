How to get the White Lanner Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV

During the Heavensward expansion, players went toe to fin with the giant flying whale Bismarck in The Limitless Blue Trial. Extreme trials in Heavenward had a chance to drop Lanner mounts. Collecting all of these birds would eventually lead to a quest that rewarded the Firebird Whistle, granting the ability to summon an amazing phoenix mount. This made collecting all of the different Lanner Whistles a top priority for many fans. Bismarck had a chance to drop the White Lanner Whistle, one of the coolest of these mounts. In the past few years, an additional method to obtain this mount has also been introduced.

On March 14, 2022, The Hunt for Scripture Moogle Treasure Trove Event will be taking place in Final Fantasy XIV. During the event, players can earn Irregular Tomestones of Scripture by doing various activities in-game. All major starting cities will have an Itinerant Moogle vendor from which they can purchase rewards by exchanging this event currency. The White Lanner Whistle is one of the rewards, and costs 30 Irregular Tomestones of Scripture to purchase. A full list of the various activities a player can complete to earn the tomestones can be found here. Most players believe that running a full party of Blue Mages in the Aurum Vale dungeon is the most efficient method of farming the tomestones during this event.

The White Lanner Whistle used to require a lot more effort to obtain. It was a rare drop from defeating Bismarck on extreme difficulty in The Limitless Blue trial. Nowadays, players can now also choose to farm the mount themselves by completing this trial unsynced. It can be done easily as a max level solo player or in a group. The mount should drop within a few kills, but every kill also awards an Expanse Totem that can be turned in for the mount after 99 defeats.

The White Lanner Whistle has been available in previous treasure trove events. Though it will likely appear again, it is not hard to obtain the 30 tomestones, and this will likely happen naturally just by doing daily duties.