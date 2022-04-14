The Wind-up Ragnarok minion is a companion you can add to your character in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll be able to take it with you during your travels, having it follow beside you while you hang out with your friends and play the game. Obtaining this companion is different than other minions in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Wind-up Ragnarok minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way to claim this company is if you obtain The Art of Resurrection – Among the Stars – Artbook. You can purchase this book at the Square Enix store and send it to yourself. It is an outside purchase for a physical artbook that you’ll receive and have sent to you. The book will contain an item code for the Ragnarok ship to follow you around when you obtain the book.

This is the only way to obtain this minion. You won’t be able to do anything in-game to grab this companion. However, once you have the companion, you can have it follow your character around, reminding you of the adventures you had with the scions while flying into space using the actual Ragnarok ship to reach the moon.