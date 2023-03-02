Swarmers are exotic leggings you can find in Destiny 2. These will be available to all players who purchase the Lightfall expansion and have a chance to jump through this content. The Swarmers is a Strand exotic, specifically available for the Warlock class. There’s no exact way explained by the game how to find this exotic, but there is a location you need to go. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Swarmers exotic armor in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Swarmers exotic in Destiny 2

To unlock Swarmers and add it to your collection, you must go through the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty. This might be difficult for newer players who are starting to play Destiny 2 for the first time or those playing by themselves, but it is possible, and it’s recommended if players want to complete it entirely and get their gear set to 1770. Normally, the Lightfall campaign will get players to at least 1750, or close to it, on the normal difficulty. Rather than grinding up to this point, the Legendary campaign makes it much easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coordinating with other players to work through the Lightfall campaign on this difficulty might be a good idea. Alternatively, you can try going the campaign on Normal difficulty and then trying to complete it again on the Become Legend difficulty. This might be the better option for those who don’t always have other people to play Destiny 2 with regularly. You can also use the time going through the Normal difficulty and playing the seasonal content to enhance your gear, finding the best loadout for yourself to tackle this formidable challenge.

When you unlock this armor, you can regularly use it on your Warlock character while playing Destiny 2.