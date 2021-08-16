How to get the Wonder Woman skin for free in Fortnite

Epic Games just keep on asking for help from superhero to save the island in Fortnite. As the alien invasion continues, Wonder Woman has been called into play and will be arriving on the island soon.

Wonder Woman will appear in the Item Shop on August 19, and will be available with a bundle of her own to celebrate her arrival.

Wonder Woman Outfit (with her Armored variant)

Golden Eagle Wings Glider

Athena’s Battleaxe

Diana’s Mantle Back Bling (two variants available)

DC Trinity Loading Screen

How to get Wonder Woman for free

The Wonder Woman Cup will take place on August 18, and will consist of a Duos tournament. Teams will have 3 hours to play 10 games, earning as many points as possible. The top-performing teams in each region will receive the Wonder Woman Outfit and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling. Any team that earns eight points or more will also receive the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen.

Points Values