How to get the You Only Die Once achievement/trophy in Deathloop

Deathloop is the type of game that rewards players for trying out different strategies in each loop. The reward? Achievements/Trophies. In Deathloop, the ‘You Only Die Once’ achievement/trophy seems hard to achieve, thanks to how few players have it and what you have to do to unlock it. In the achievement description, you must finish an entire loop while wearing the ClassPass, an item that removes the ability to use your slabs. Yes, even your Reprise ability gets removed. So, you’ll have to complete a loop in one go with only your weapons and wit. However, despite how hard it may seem, there’s actually a way to nab this achievement pretty easily without having to put yourself through the agony of potentially dying and having to do the process all over again.

You’ll first have to get the ClassPass from in front of Frank’s building in Fristad Rock. Head straight from the tunnel entrance down the road to his building as this is the fastest path there, and you won’t have to deal with any mines if you were to take the more scenic route. We recommend killing any Eternalists in your path while going over there as you won’t have to deal with them later.

Once you’re safe and sound, get the ClassPass and make your way back to the cave. Now, note that the achievement description said you only have to complete an entire loop with the item. It doesn’t say you have to do anything else, such as killing one of the Visionaries or following up on a lead. All you have to do is see to the end of the current loop.

With that in mind, select any location. Then, exit the tunnels. Finally, wait for the door to close behind you and then turn right back around and go back to Colt’s hideout. Repeat this process until you hit the end of the loop, and you’ll get the ‘You Only Die Once’ achievement.

Alternatively, if you’re up for the challenge, you can attempt to complete a run with the ClassPass on.