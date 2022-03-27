How to get the Zamor armor set and Zamor Curved Sword in Elden Ring

You too can look like an ancient hero with the Zamor armor set. While this set may not have any amazing bonuses, it does have a great look and is lightweight enough for most magic users to wear without being encumbered. The Zamor Curved Sword offers a unique weapon skill that allows you to cover an area in an icy mist by plunging the sword into the ground. Unleash your inner ice warrior. Here is how you get your hands on the Zamor armor set and Zamor Curved Sword in Elden Ring.

To start things off, you will need to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants. This is a later game area that can be pretty difficult. To reach it, you will need to defeat Morgott in the Capital City. Once you do that, Melina will give you the medallion to activate the Grand Lift of Rold. Go to the main road in the city and leave out of the door on the eastern end. Follow the path to the Forbidden Lands and then to the lift to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants.

When you reach the mountaintops, make your way northeast and then follow the river to the frozen lake. There is a Site of Grace here if you need it. After reaching the lake, head southeast across the lake and turn to the west on the other side. Go up the mountains to the fort and continue onward to the giant chain that connects to the next mountain. From there, find the large building that is the entrance to the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave. Go through the dungeon and defeat the boss at the end. The boss is the Ancient Hero of Zamor. Once defeated, it will drop the armor set and the sword for you.