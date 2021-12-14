How to get the Zephyr sword and best PVP and PVE God Rolls in Destiny 2

A common trend in Destiny 2 is forgotten weapons suddenly returning with a reimagined purpose and trait set. Zephyr is one of those weapons, and it looks pretty promising so far. Offering Stasis damage on a sword and a new perk to reflect its winter nature, Zephyr has the capability of becoming an interesting option for Stasis builds and even high-level content with its slowing abilities. Be sure to grab the Zephyr quick though, as it is only available during The Dawning seasonal event.

The main drawing point to the Zephyr is the new trait Cold Steel, which allows you to slow your targets on powered sword hits. This has massive potential in PvE activities and could prove to be a strong addition to any guardian’s armory. For PvP, there are far better options when it comes to using a power weapon in the crucible, but Zephyr could be fun for some corner peaking kills.

How to get Zephyr

Zephyr is a Dawning event-exclusive weapon so most Dawning-related activities have the chance to drop you the sword. That said, your first main source of acquiring the sword is completing The Pigeon Provides quest from Eva Levante. Once completed, the weapon will be available to drop the A Gift in Return packages. Additionally, be sure to pick up the curated Masterworked Zephyr from Eva Levante after completing The Pigeon Provides.

Zephyr Stats

Swing Speed: 46

Impact: 60

Range: 50

Efficiency: 10

Defense 60

Charge Rate: 32

Ammo Capacity: 60

PvE God Roll

Blade: Jagged Edge

Guard: Swordmaster’s Guard

Perk 1: Relentless Strikes

Perk 2: Cold Steel / Whirlwind Blade / Harmony

Masterwork: Impact

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll