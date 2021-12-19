If you are attempting to decommission Monty, one of the puzzles you’ll have to go through is Chica’s Mazercise, a puzzle area involving a 5×5 grid of sliding blocks. While tricky at first glance, once you know the goal and the key piece, solving the Mazercise puzzle becomes quite simple, if a little tedious. Here’s how to get through Chica’s Mazercise Puzzle in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

First, you need to have acquired the Mazercise Control Key. You can find it in the basement of the theater in the Daycare Area. It is recommended that you bring Freddy before picking up the Control Key, as a bunch of shell-less animatrons will spring to life and begin chasing you. Once you’ve acquired the key, head back to Mazercise.

Find the control panel. The control panel can be thought of like this – the first row moves squares up and left, and the second row moves squares down and right. The maze is a 5×5 grid, with the star being the goal and the arrows being your entry points, as shown in the picture below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goal is to move the maze piece that looks like the picture below into that 1/1 area in the top left. This allows you access to the vent. From there, you want to build a path out to one of the two doors. The important thing to remember is once you get the green and yellow piece at 1/1, you never, ever want to touch Button 1. This will shift your desired exit somewhere else, and you might not notice it before it shuffles out to the rest of the field.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve cleared a path, you can continue on to the catwalks above Gator Golf, and eventually to face Montgomery Gator himself.