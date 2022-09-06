How to get Tincture of Tinying in Ooblets

Ooblets are plant-based species of monsters that can be grown and raised by capable farmers. Despite being grown from seeds and harvested when ripe, Ooblets can be further grown in size by using certain potions on them after the harvest. One such potion, the Tincture of Tinying, has the opposite effect of forcing an Ooblet to shrink down to only a third of its original size. Let’s take a look at how to get some for yourself.

Getting a Tincture of Tinying

Image via Glumberland

The Tincture of Tinying, otherwise known as a “Tinycure,” is a potion that can be purchased from Witchy Wilba at her shop in Nullwhere. This potion only costs two Gembers — the local currency of Nullwhere — which can be gathered in bulk just by exploring the murky environment in the swamps around Wilba’s hut.

Related: Is Ooblets on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

You won’t have to gather any additional ingredients in order for Wilba to be able to make Tinctures of Tinying for you. However, no crafting recipe exists for you to learn how to make them yourself. This scarcity makes Wilba the only source of these potions in the entire game.

The Tincture of Tinying isn’t the only potion that Wilba has to offer, nor is it the only potion type that can affect Ooblet size. She also sells the Essence of Embiggening, which instead triples the size of any Ooblet it is used on. A Tincture of Tinying can be used on a triple-sized Ooblet to revert it to its original size, and vice versa.

Looking to both embiggen and tiny your Ooblets? Fortunately, both of these potion types can be acquired through the same means, and for the same price.