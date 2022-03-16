how-to-get-to-earthbore-cave-in-elden-ring

Elden Ring is filled to the brim with strange locations and hidden areas to uncover and explore. You may never come across all of them in a single playthrough, which is why returning for a new run after killing the final boss is a good idea. This guide explains how to get to Earthbore Cave, a remote underground location with a big secret.

Where is Earthbore Cave?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Earthbore Cave is close to the Site of Grace at Bridge of Sacrifice. You can get to this location early on in the game and conquer it before you know it. The entrance to the cave itself is close to the cliffs to the right of the bridge as you come across it from the north, the direction of The First Step.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may see some spirit candles in the distance as you approach this location. You can interact with them to get a golden ghost guide that takes you to the entrance of Earthbore Cave. Even if you don’t see these though, you’ll be able to reach the cave by following the cliff edge and dropping down when it’s safe. There will be an opening on your left that leads to the cave. Inside, you’ll find giant rats and a Runebear in an impossible small arena for such a large boss.