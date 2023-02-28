How to get to Inkopolis in Splatoon 3

Inkopolis was a lively city that has been featured in past Splatoon titles and now it is making its return in Splatoon 3. There’s a ton to do in Inkopolis and fans are eager to revisit the beloved city. So the question on many peoples’ minds is, how do you get to Inkopolis in Splatoon 3?

Related: Splatoon 3 Main Weapon tier list – the best weapons in Splatoon 3

Traveling to Inkopolis in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to Inkopolis, you’ll first need to purchase the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass from the Nintendo eShop. Once you have, you’ll want to walk up the stairs and take a left to the newly-constructed train station. Take a ride and you’ll be brought to Inkopolis.

Related: All new weapons in Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023

Unable to access the train station in Splatoon 3

If you’re unable to access the train station even after purchasing the DLC, you may need to update your game in order for the DLC to be added to the game. To do this, go back to the Nintendo Switch’s main menu and go to Splatoon 3. Hit the + button to open up the options and go down to Software Update. Select via the Internet and your game should update to the latest version. If you’re still unable to access the DLC, you’ll need to redownload it from the eShop since it’s possible that the download was interrupted at some point and couldn’t be completed.

To re-download DLC on your Nintendo Switch, launch the Nintendo eShop and search up the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pack. Go to the individual piece of DLC you’re trying to download. On its page, you should see that it’s been purchased and from there, you should have the ability to download it.