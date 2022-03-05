How to get to the Cathedral of Manus Celes in Elden Ring

The Cathedral of Manus Celes is one of the notable locations you’ll need to seek out in Elden Ring. It’s a location you can access if you’re willing to work your way through Ranni’s quest and is one of the last destinations you can reach within it. In this guide, we’ll cover what you need to do to make your way towards unlocking access to the Cathedral of Manus Celes in Elden Ring.

As we said, you have to make your way through Ranni’s questline to reach this area. You’ll find yourself making your way through Nokron, Eternal City, and then back to Ranni with the Fingerslayer Blade. After this point, you’ll need to head north in the Three Sisters to Renna’s Rise. From there, at the top of the tower, there’s a Waygate that will take you to Ainsel River Main, and you’ll find Ranni’s doll that asks you to find a Baleful Shadow, which you can find in Noksetall, Eternal City, right before the Lake of Rot.

Upon defeating it, you receive a Discarded Palace Key, which you’ll need to use at Raya Lucaria’s Grand Library to open the chest. Inside is a Dark Moon Ring. Now, return to where you fought the Baleful Shadow and progress forward and across the Lake of Rot into the Grand Cloister. At the location’s waterfall, you’ll find a coffin you can interact with, and you’ll be transported to a new location.

When you make it through the new area, you’ll be able to move forward and battle against Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. After defeating it, you can now progress forward in the room to make it an elevator. At the top, you’ll arrive at Deep Ainsel Well, and to the northeast of that position, you can find the Cathedral of Manus Celes, where Ranni is waiting for you to complete her storyline.