The Church of Inhibition is a unique locale in Liurnia of the Lake. Featuring a Sacred Tear as well as Finger Maiden Armor, this church also serves as a way to progress the White-Faced Varre questline — a dead Finger Maiden is here, allowing you to gather her blood. However, the map shows a path to this location that isn’t actually able to be traveled, leading players to ask: how to get to the Church of Inhibition in Elden Ring?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The closest Site of Grace would be the Grand Lift of Dectus. Head down to the Liurnia of the Lakes area via the Grand Lift and ride south upon entering the zone. You should see a hill leading up to a tower — and you may see a giant flaming eye as well. If you do, hide behind a structure or rock until it deactivates, and hide again when it reactivates. You must first head to that tower and scale it, eliminating the Frenzied enemies at the top or you will take repeated damage, even if you travel elsewhere in the area.

Head through the Frenzied Flame Village and west up the slope. You should be able to see the Church in the distance. Be warned, as you approach the tower you will be invaded by an NPC — Festering Fingerprint Vyke, who will try to inflict Frenzy via incantations. Once you defeat him, there is a Site of Grace inside the Church of Inhibition for you to rest at.