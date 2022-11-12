How to get to the Desert of Beginnings in Core Keeper

We have a whole new biome to explore in Core Keeper, but reaching it can be more than most of us have bargained for. The Desert of Beginnings is a biome outside the Great Wall, where players may find two powerful bosses and creatures that they couldn’t even imagine in their dreams. Fighting the likes of Ra-Akar, the Sand Titan, and Igneous, the Molten Mass, is going to be a great challenge for explorers of the Desert of Beginnings. So, to find all these amazing enemies and items that the biome offers, here is how you can get to the Desert of Beginnings in Core Keeper.

Discovering the Desert of Beginnings in Core Keeper

To get to the Desert of Beginnings in Core Keeper, players will first have to activate the Core and bring down the Great Wall. To do this, you will need to bring down all the early-game bosses (Glurch the Abominous Mass, Ghorm the Devourer, and The Hive Mother). Once you have, insert all of their respective stones in the monuments next to the Core.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Doing this will activate the Core and give you the mission to defeat all the titan souls in the world of Core Keeper. If you go to the edge of the map, you will find a wall of material that can’t be broken. All you can do is touch the wall, after activating the Core, and the Great Wall will be brought down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you talk to the Core, you will learn the location of Azeos’ Wilderness, one of the three major biomes surrounding the Great Wall. The Core will tell you which direction the boss Azeos the Sky Titan resides in, and you will just have to go the other direction, and hope that you won’t end up in the Sunken Sea.

If you do end up in the Sunken Sea, just know that the three biomes all surround the Great Wall, so finding the Desert of Beginnings in Core Keeper should be easy if you know where the other two are.