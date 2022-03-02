Volcano Manor is a location you’ll need to visit in Elden Ring. You’ll be entering the region of Volcano Manor as you travel to the west of Atlus Plateau. This region is even more dangerous than the previous areas, and navigating it can be challenging. When you reach the edge of the manor, you’ll be prevented from going forward because of a destroyed bridge. In this guide, we cover how to get to Volcano Manor in Elden Ring.

You might miss the distinct spot you need to go to progress through Mt. Gelmir. You can find it on the road between Mt. Gelmir and Volcano Manor entrance. The area will have a handful of metal maidens with large blades protecting it. You’ll see a ladder that you can find used to climb up to the top to the far left.

From here, you’ll want to continue moving to the west, passing by multiple knights, until you reach a rock bridge overlooking the spot you were at below. Once you’ve over the two rock bridges, there will be a site of grace called Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite. There will be a boss you can avoid fighting at the top of the mountain, which we recommend. From there, continue down the side of the rock, and take a left, bringing you directly into Volcano Manor.