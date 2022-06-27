How to change race length in F1 22

Formula 1 races are intense from the onset, and F1 22 players can experience this intensity in a virtual setting. Users can experience it all, from the turns, the nerve-wracking final laps, and even the crashes. However, you might not be interested in completing one in its entirety, and might instead want to attempt to complete an event in a condensed setting. If you need to change the race length in F1 22, here’s what you need to do.

Where to change race length in F1 22 menus

For Grand Prix races, select an event and then you should be prompted to enter the Settings for the event. Before starting the event, select the Weekend Structure. Here, users will be able to change the configuration of the weekend, including the practice sessions and the length of the race.

Scroll down to Session Length to change the length of each race in Grand Prix in F1 22. The other options here allow users to shut off practice and qualifying, and also the structure of the weekend event. But with the Session Length option, users can adjust the number of laps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are five different options to choose from: Very Short, Short, Medium, Long, and Full. Here’s how each differs:

Very Short – Practice Length of 30 minutes, three lap race

– Practice Length of 30 minutes, three lap race Short – Practice Length of 30 minutes, five lap race

– Practice Length of 30 minutes, five lap race Medium – Practice Length of 30 minutes, 25% of laps normally driven

– Practice Length of 30 minutes, 25% of laps normally driven Long – Practice Length of 60 minutes, 50% of laps normally driven

– Practice Length of 60 minutes, 50% of laps normally driven Full – Practice Length of 60 minutes, 100% of laps normally driven

In Career mode, go to the Session Selection screen, which should pop up before the start of the first portion of the weekend. Find the top-right corner of the screen, and select Session Length. Hit A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) on it, and choose from one of four options: Short, Medium, Long, and Full.