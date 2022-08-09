How to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops – Which streamers to watch

In order to celebrate Tower of Fantasy’s launch on August 10, developer Perfect World will be hosting a series of activities for players to partake in over the next week to get rewards. One of the activities that players can get into is Twitch Drops. For those unfamiliar with how Twitch Drops work, users will have to watch a featured streamer for a period of time. After a set amount of time, you will unlock special rewards that you can use in-game.

Related: How to pre-load Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy Twitch drop rewards and how to get them

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tower of Fantasy Twitch drop campaign will run from August 9 to August 14 at 12 AM PST / 3 AM EST / 8 AM BST / 9 AM CEST. So, players will have plenty of time to unlock all of the rewards that are available to them.

Reward How long to watch Gift Pack I 30 minutes Gift Pack II One hour Gift Pack III Two hours Gift Pack IV Three hours Gift Pack V Four hours

If you’re interested in getting any of the gift packs, here are featured streamers that you will want to watch:

Fextralife

Fuslie

Sneakylol

Sodapoppin

How to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops

To claim the rewards, you’ll have to link your Tower of Fantasy account to your Twitch. Here are the steps that you’ll need to take to do that:

Visit the Twitch campaign page and find the one for Tower of Fantasy. Click on the campaign and click on the purple button that says “Connect.” You’ll then be taken to the Tower of Fantasy website. Click on the “Twitch log in” button. You’ll be asked to sign in or create a new account if you haven’t made one already. After logging in or creating your account, you’ll be all set and ready to get Twitch drops.

Make sure to pop in and get your rewards alongside Tower of Fantasy’s August 10 launch date.