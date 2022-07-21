When is the release date of Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy is a mobile MMO that’s seen a lot of success with its release in China. Now, developer Hotta Studios plans to bring the game to western territories, capitalizing on its winning formula that seems to resonate so well with fans of the genre. This guide explains when Tower of Fantasy will release.

When is Tower of Fantasy’s full public release in the West?

Tower of Fantasy is readily available in China but not anywhere else. Developer Hotta Games has clarified that the game will be released at some point in Q3 2022. Though we don’t have a more concrete release date at the time of writing. The game had a closed beta earlier this year that allowed a few hundred players to experience it on mobile devices for around 100 days. However, that beta has since ended. The only way to engage with Tower of Fantasy right now is by pre-registering. If you pre-register, you’ll get some bonus rewards when the game is finally released.

Based on our time with Tower of Fantasy’s closed beta, it seems as though the game is almost entirely translated. There are a few bugs here and there, and most characters don’t have voice actors, but this is expected in a game that’s essentially being ported from a Chinese version to multiple versions for western regions.

What is Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy is a shared world RPG that blends elements of traditional RPGs with modern-day open-world adventure games. It’s very reminiscent of Genshin Impact with Simulacra, which must be collected and used to fight enemies with specific elemental weaknesses. You’ll explore the world as a protagonist who has lost their memory entirely, learning about this strange new expanse of land hidden away from a ruined city at a time long after some apocalyptic event has ravaged it, yet nature has had time to reclaim and repopulate it. Along the way, you’ll meet a colorful cast of characters and fight some epic monsters, many of which require you to use specific types of Simulacra.