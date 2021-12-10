How to get Wind-up Rudy minion in Final Fantasy XIV

You can add several minions to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV that will follow you around as you explore the game and play through it. These minions don’t offer any in-game benefits, but they’re typically adorable companions that you can take with you. The Wind-up Rudy minion is one of these minions that will follow every step you take, but you can only earn it through a specific activity and for a limited time. Here’s how you can get the Wind-up Rudy minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can only acquire the Wind-up Rudy minion during the Starlight Celebration 2021 event. Wind-up Rudy will be making its debut alongside the Squirrel Emperor minion. Both of these items are untradeable, and you can only them by participating in the Starlight Celebration 2021 festivities, which will take place from December 16 to 31. Following this event, both minions will be removed, and you’ll likely have to wait until next year for a chance to add them to your collection.

The Wind-up Rudy will be following you, similar to other minions, and it will have a small package in its arms that it wants to give out to other people. It’s an ideal companion if you’re going to deliver presents to friends and other Final Fantasy XIV players on your server, spreading the holiday cheer.