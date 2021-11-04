How to grow carrots in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update added a whole host of new adventures to everyone’s islands, such as new places to go, new ordinances, and group stretching. One of the big features of this update is the cooking update, but to cook you need ingredients. So here is everything you need to know about how to grow and harvest carrots on your island.

The first step, as you might imagine, is to make sure the 2.0 update is installed on your Switch. You don’t need to purchase the Happy Home Paradise DLC to grow carrots or any other items on your island.

From there you need to find our old friend Leif. He will show up randomly on your island or you can go to Harv’s Island and invest bells into Leif’s Shop. Whichever route you go, purchase carrot seeds for 280 bells.

Once you have your seeds in hand, you need to prepare a space to plant them. Clear an area that can accommodate the number of seeds you want to plant. For each seed, dig a hole and plant a seed the same way you would flowers or trees.

From there, you just need to water your crops daily and they should grow into a fresh batch of carrots you can use in recipes.