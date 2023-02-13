Venomous Tentacula is a dangerous plant that you can find in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s the type of plant you can use in combat, making it extremely useful and one you want to keep stocked on your Hogwarts Legacy character. You can add this to the Room of Requirement and grow it yourself rather than consistently purchasing it at random vendors in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to grow Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy.

The best way to grow Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

Before worrying about growing Venomous Tentacula, ensure you’ve unlocked the Room of Requirement. This happens as you progress through the game, so if you don’t have access to this location yet, we recommend working on the main storyline and unlocking this when Professor Weasley gives it to you.

Related: How to Levitate a Dugbog by its tongue in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have the Room of Requirement, the next step is to find a pouch of Venomous Tentacula seeds. You can acquire them while visiting Hogsmeade. When you arrive at this village, proceed to the north part of it, and make your way to the Dogweed and Deathcap store. When you arrive, Venomous Tentacula should be one of the handful of seeds the vendor can sell you. Purchase these seeds, and you can use them at any time while at the Room of Requirement.

Screenshot by gamepur

The final thing you need to do is purchase a table with a Large Pot, which appears as a Spellcraft item. You can buy a new Spellcraft item from the Tome and Scrolls vendor on the south side of Hogsmeade. This is the final requirement to start growing Venomous Tentacula in the Room of Requirement, which takes 15 minutes to fully grow from a Large Pot.