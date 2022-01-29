For those attemtping to complete the Lux Luther Challenge in BitLife, a big task for you to finish is to have an enemy named Clark Kent. Lex Luther is the arch-nemesis of Superman, who has an alter ego named Clark Kent, a reporter. There are a few ways you can go about having a character specifically called Clark Kent in your BitLife game. This guide covers how to have an enemy named Clark Kent in BitLife.

For those who have BitLife God and can manually change every detail of the mobile game, all you have to do is become an enemy with any character in the game and then change their name to Clark Kent. That’s the quickest way to do it, but there’s another method for those who do not have this paid feature.

A good way to make sure you have someone named Clark Kent in your game is to marry someone and have a kid together. When the kid is born, you can name them Clark Kent. After that, wait until they’re older and become enemies by being mean, insulting each other, and being cruel to one another. Eventually, you’ll become enemies.

The other alternative is to hope for a random character to appear in your BitLife game named Clark Kent. However, the chances of this happening are pretty low, so we recommend changing a child’s name to Clark Kent.