How to heal in Soulstone Survivors

Soulstone Survivors is a bit easier than a game like Vampire Survivor thanks to it having a dash. However, when you do get hit by enemy attacks, especially later on when you’re prepping to face the fourth and fifth Void bosses, you’re going to take quite the beating. These later waves contain powerful enemies that can slow you down and hit you with projectiles, so it’s likely that you’ll take a couple of hits and they can hurt. Thankfully, if you’re running low on health, there is a way to heal. So you might be wondering, how do you heal in Soulstone Survivors?

How do you heal in Soulstone Survivors?

The only way you can heal yourself in Soulstone Survivors is by picking up health crystals. These crystals are green and will be found in a giant clyster laid around the map. You’ll be notified of when they spawn and the game will even point you in the direction of where they’re located. All you need to do is destroy them. Health crystals will give you back 30 HP. If you need more health or want to get more out of those health crystals, you’re going to have to upgrade your skills.

Healing skills in Soulstone Survivors

If you’re struggling to stay alive during your runs, there are two great skills on your Skill Tree that you need to invest Minor Soulstones in: the one that increases your character’s overall health by 10 (per upgrade) and increases all health received from health crystals by five. Your character’s overall health can be upgraded five times. The materials that it requires for each upgrade are:

Level Materials Needed 1 500 Minor Soulstones 2 1,000 Minor Soulstones 3 1,500 Minor Soulstones 4 2,000 Minor Soulstones 5 One Corrupted Soulstone (Received from beating the first Void Boss)

The health crystal can only be upgraded three times and their prices per upgrade are a lot steeper. To get the first upgrade, you’re going to need 20,000 Minor Soulstones. So, if you’re looking to upgrade this skill, make sure you save up for it.