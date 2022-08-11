How to heal sick Followers in Cult of the Lamb

There’s a good chance your Followers might become sick in Cult of the Lamb. This can happen because a curse has hit them, or they ate something they should not have been eating. Regardless of how it happens, in a few days, your Followers might die if they don’t receive the treatment they need. This guide covers how you can heal your Followers in Cult of the Lamb.

Healing Followers in Cult of the Lamb

The best thing you can do for your Follower is to advise them to rest in their bed. You can do this by finding them in your camp, interacting with that Follower, and telling them to go to bed until they feel better. This forces your Follower to return to their chosen bed and remain there until they are no longer sick. Unfortunately, while in this state, the Follower won’t be able to complete any of their other usual activities in your Cult.

Related: How to get Crystal Shards in Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

This might make it more challenging to gather additional resources, Devotion, or some things in your camp might begin to fall apart. Thankfully, the Follower does not remain in this state, and they eventually get better.

Purchasing the Healing Bay is an excellent way to help a Follower heal and recover quickly. It’s a Cult level three upgrade, and you will need to have already purchased the Sleeping Bag and Shelter upgrades to unlock it. This may take a bit of time to reach, but once you do, it will make healing your Followers much easier moving forward while they recover from their sickness.