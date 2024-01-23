Where To Find Plimbo In Cult Of The Lamb

Recommended Videos

In Cult of the Lamb, you’ll run into many peculiar folks who love to shove tarot cards in your face while you’re just trying to complete your roguelike crusade. One of them is Plimbo, a slug with six arms, a thick mustache, and a smoking pipe.

Plimbo is a mid-to-late game smuggler you can unlock to get some much-needed extra tarot cards and buffs. He also holds the key to unlocking some of the game’s most cool-looking fleeces for your cult and a follower form. While it’s easy to get lost in all the follower micromanagement and bishop murder rampage, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for unlocks and sidequests in Cult of the Lamb. And if we’re talking side quests, Plimbo’s definitely is one of the most rewarding ones. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock Plimbo, how to find Smuggler’s Sanctuary, and how to unlock the Anchordeep Follower Form in Cult of the Lamb.

How to Unlock and Find Plimbo in Cult of the Lamb

To unlock Plimbo, you’ll need to run into him during your Anchordeep crusades in Cult of the Lamb. His room will have a question mark sign on it, signaling that you’ve not yet explored it.

Once Plimbo is unlocked in Cult of the Lamb, Smuggler’s Sanctuary will be unlocked on your map. Head to the travel glyph on your headquarters and choose to travel to the area to the west, right above the lighthouse. You’ll find Plimbo in the center of Smuggler’s Sanctuary, waiting for you to deliver every Eye of Witness you can collect in your adventures.

For each Eye of the Witness, Plimbo will give you a Holy Talisman. You can also purchase tarot cards in Smuggler’s Sanctuary and unlock the Anchordeep follower form.

How to Unlock the Anchordeep Follower Form in Cult of the Lamb

To unlock the Anchordeep Follower Form in Cult of the Lamb, interact with the Follower Dispenser device to Plimbo’s left in Smuggler’s Sanctuary. It’s a gray triangle-shaped item that instantly grants this follower form upon interaction.

This does require you to meet Plimbo for the first time in an Anchordeep crusade and visit him at Smuggler’s Sanctuary. Once that’s out of the way, Anchordeep is all yours to indoctrinate. Head back to your headquarters and welcome Anchordeep to your cult.