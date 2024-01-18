How to Farm Sin in Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh

Recommended Videos

Sin is the new hottest currency in Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh. I mean, how else are you going to get your followers to use that Mating Tent?

Throughout Cult of the Lamb‘s three-year-long post-release cycle of updates, we’ve had to work out lamb butts off to get Loyalty, Faith, and now, Sin. While Sin isn’t as volatile as Loyalty and Faith, meaning you can’t actually lose it, it’s pretty hard to get Sin from your followers. Plus, if you fly too close to the sun, you’ll get damned followers to leave your cult in a burst of anger. The cult management aspect this game is known for continues to shine with this brand-new currency, and your evil deeds have never shone quite as brightly. In this guide, I’ll show you the best Sin farming methods in Cult of the Lamb.

Best Sin Farming Methods in Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sin is obtained through drinking, playing the drums, performing Sin-related rituals, and Sin-oriented confession in Cult of the Lamb.

Though all of the methods above will get you more or less Sin, some are a bit restricted.

Rituals can only be performed once a day before they go on cooldown. Plus, the ritual cutscenes, while fun the first time, can get tedious and time-consuming if you do them every single day.

Playing the drums is arguably the most fun way to get Sin, but it has a massive cooldown, even on its second upgrade. Definitely use the Drum Circle whenever available, but don’t keep it as your main sin-farming method.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to farm Sin in Cult of the Lamb is to get the Drinkhouse II upgrade, have a bartender to keep it stocked and assign the drinks to specific followers so their Sin increases progressively.

You can unlock the first Drinkhouse by giving your first sermon after the Sins of the Flesh update. This will cause Sin to spawn and give you access to all the new content. The structure can then be unlocked from your Divine statue at the center of your headquarters and built using the hammer signpost nearby.

Related: How to get and maintain Faith in Cult of the Lamb

The Confession Booth is a good second-best way to farm sin in Cult of the Lamb. Yes, you can only use it once a day, but it’s a quick interaction that always grants 1 Sin point from a follower. Make sure you choose Sin and not Loyalty so the confession grants points toward the right currency.