How to get Crystal Shards in Cult of the Lamb

Crystal Shards will be a required item you need to find in Cult of the Lamb. You’ll want to ensure you have plenty of them in your inventory, which you can then turn in for quests or use back at your Cult. Finding this resource can be a little difficult, though. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you can get Crystal Shards in Cult of the Lamb.

Where to find Crystal Shards in Cult of the Lamb

You will start to find Crystal Shards when you make your way to the third area of the game, called Anchordeep. When you arrive, Crystal Shards should begin dropping for you as you explore this area and prepare to take on the Bishop overseeing it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to look for the large crystal piles that you find in this area. Here, these piles have a chance for Crystal Shards to drop during your run. You should be able to make short work of these crystals by smashing them with your basic attack. You won’t always receive these items after you break them, but there’s a good chance of it. We encourage you to return to Anchordeep often to try and find more of them.

It didn’t take long to find all the Crystal Shards we needed to locate for our quests and other activities. Hopefully, it also won’t take you too long to find everything you need. You will want to bring them back to the Lighthouse to complete a quest, though.