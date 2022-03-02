How to help the Talking Tree in Elden Ring

There are several strange things you’ll find in the Lands Between while playing Elden Ring. One of the less strange things you’ll encounter is a Talking Tree, or what seems to be one. You’ll discover it early in your game, and you’ll have to chance to help it, if you have the time. This guide discusses how you can help the Talking Tree in Elden Ring.

You can find the Talking Tree to the southeast of the Gatefront Ruins, to the northeast of the telescope you find on the road. When you approach the treeline, you’ll hear a tree begin talking to you. However, it is an illusion, and you can hit the tree once to remove it, revealing Boc, a Demi-Human.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon speaking with Boc, you’ll be able to reencounter him at the Coastal Cave. There, hurt, he’ll share how the Demi-Humans in that area stole from him, and he wants what was taken from him. When you defeat the Demi-Human Chiefs in the next room, you can return him his Sewing Needle, turning Boc into a helpful ally who assists you with some tailoring needs in the future. You’ll be able to reencounter him at the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace, East Ray Lucaria site of grace, and the East Capital Rampart side of grace.