How to hide from animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Five Night’s at Freddy’s series has always had a large focus on avoiding killer animatronics. Since the first game, you have needed to avoid getting mauled to death by the colorful characters. Of course, this mechanic has changed over time. Now you need to hide in various locations from different animatronics. Here is how you hide from animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hiding from the animatronics is pretty simple. For starters, you have your stealth meter. This meter changed colors depending on if you are hidden, if the animatronics are looking for you, or if you have been found. Blue means you are hidden, yellow means that they are searching for you, and red means that you have been found.

Outside of sneaking, you are able to hide in various objects to escape the animatronics. A few of the starting places you can hide are carts, ice cream carts, photo booths, and strollers. Of course, you will discover more of these places as you progress through the game. Remember, if an animatronic has spotted you when you go to hide, they will most likely find you. When an animatronic discovers your location, they will pull you out of the object you are hiding in.