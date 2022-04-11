How to identify the language on the tablet in Chinatown Detective Agency – Linguistic Determinism lead solution

In the latter half of Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll encounter an unidentified body. With no identifying features on it, the only lead you’ll have to go off is an ancient stone tablet that was found near the body. The tablet has words from an ancient language etched into it, and before you can proceed with your investigation, you’ll have to identify what that language is. Here’s how to decipher the tablet in Chinatown Detective Agency.

A quick search for tablets and how they were used throughout history indicates that tablets were commonly used as writing canvasses in ancient Mesopotamia. The tablet you’re investigating is also adorned with a cuneiform script, of which there are several variants. Comparing the symbols on the tablet to the various existing cuneiform scripts will reveal that the language etched into the tablet is Sumerian. Alternatively, you can call Mei Ting and ask that she identify the language for you, but it’s going to cost you some money.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regardless of how you figure out the language, call your partner, and tell them that the language on the tablet is Sumerian. After a bit, your partner will secure a translation, the case will advance, and you’ll find yourself visiting a mysterious address in Kallang.