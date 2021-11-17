How to improve Style Mastery in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

You can choose between five types of Style in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. Each one has different Abilities and Skills for you to use in a match. As you gain new levels in each game, you’ll increase the power of these Skills and Abilities to make you a better Soldier, able to tackle even the most formidable opponents. However, you can also earn cosmetic items by improving your Mastery over each Style. In this guide, we’ll explain how to improve your Style Mastery so you can unlock even more items for your Chocobo Farm.

Be the best you can be

You’ll increase your Style Mastery by playing each Style in matches. You need to rack up kills, complete challenges, and win them if you want to push it as high as possible. You don’t get many points per match, so you need to choose one Style to focus on at a time. There are 60 levels of rewards to unlock for each Style, giving you new weapons and emotes, and even some Gil for your efforts.

The more matches you play, the further you’ll improve your Style Mastery. This is separate from your season pass progression, which unlocks rewards from the season pass track. Here, you’re improving each Style, and that progress will remain on your account season after season.