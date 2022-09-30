How to increase employee morale for a business in BitLife

Owning a business is tough in BitLife. There are many parts that make a business successful and one of the most crucial ones is your employees. Without them, your business wouldn’t exist. So keeping them happy should be one of your top priorities because of they become unhappy, your business’ performance would plummet, or even worse, they’ll leave. You can check how your employees are doing by going to the job menu and clicking on Employees. On that screen, you can see their Morale. If their morale is in the green, you’re good to go. However, if their morale is in the orange or in the red, you need to do something and fast. Thankfully, there are things you can do in BitLife that can help increase employee morale.

How to increase your employees’ morale in BitLife

There are four ways to increase your employees’ morale in BitLife. The first way you can increase morale is by upping your employees’ pay. Morale will decrease if you’re not giving your employees enough money. You can check this by going to the job menu and selecting Payroll. Here, you will be able to see how much compensation you’re giving your employees. On this screen, you’re also able to adjust how much you give. By increasing payment to your employees, not only will you make them happier but your company will perform better. However, you’ll also be increasing your company expenses so if you’re in the red, you don’t want to go this route.

The second way to increase employee morale is by doing Team Building Exercises. Under the job menu, scroll down until you see Team Building. From there, you can select the team-building activity that you would like to sponsor. There are a variety of choices to choose from such as a hot dog eating contest to going to a baseball game. Doing these activities will cost money, but they won’t cost as much as increasing everyone’s salary. So if you’re in the red but you need a quick boost in morale until you can properly compensate everyone for their work, Team Building is the way to go.

The third and fourth way to increase employee morale is to either recognize the employee for their hard work or giving them a bonus. Both of these options are available on the employees screen. To get there, go to the job menu, then employees, and then tap on the employee whose morale you want to increase. Giving the employee some recognition is free, but it will only give a small boost in moral. Giving them a bonus will yield a better boost, but that will cost you some money.